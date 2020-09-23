Wade, asawa pasok sa 100 maiimpluwensya

Pasok sa 100 Most Influential People ng Time Magazine si three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade at asawang si Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union.

Sabay ang pagkilala sa magkabiyak ng Time sa 100 Most Influential People via special broadcast sa ABC nitong Miyerkoles (Manila time), na ibinahagi ng mag-asawang tinuturing na inspirasyon ang mga anak.

“We have a daughter that is almost 2, who the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment and it’s beautiful to watch truly free children,” kwento ni Union. “We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn’t ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring.”

Sinang-ayunan naman ito ni Wade, “We’re inspired by our kids. The way they look at us, the way they look to us for leadership and guidance, for their moments of bravery.”

Ipinakita rin ng former Miami Heat superstar sa Twitter ang kanilang cover sa nasabing magazine dagdag pa ang pasasalamat sa natanggap na pagkilala.

“This is a tremendous honor to be a part of TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People. #Time100 #TheWades” p[anapos na tweet ni Wade. (Janiel Abby Toralba)