VP security binuhay kay Sara

Pormal nang ginawang aktibo ang Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), isang unit na titiyak sa seguridad ng pangalawang pangulo at kanyang kapamilya, ayon sa Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Pinangunahan ni AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino ang activation ceremony nitong nagdaang Biyernes, June 24, sa AFP General Headquarters kasama ang iba pang liderato ng AFP.

Itinalaga din si Lt. Col. Rene Giroy PA bilang first Group Commander ng VPSPG.

“The AFP saw it fitting to provide the Office of the Vice President a dedicated unit that shall ensure the safety and security of the second-highest elected official in the country,” sinabi ni Centino.

Dahil sa activation, ang VPSPG ay isa nang separate unit at pinamumunuan ng isang O-6 grade officer (rank ng colonel/navy captain).

“I am confident that the newly-designated acting VPSPG commander and the rest of the officers and enlisted personnel entrusted to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the vice president and her family shall perform their responsibilities to the best of their abilities,” sinabi ni Centino.

Nanumpa nitong June 19 si President-elect Sara Duterte nasiyang poprotektahan ng VPSPG. (Kiko Cueto)