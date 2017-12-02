VP Leni nakaiskor kay Marcos

Pinayagan kahapon ng Supreme Court (SC) na umuupo bilang Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), ang kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo na makakuha ng kopya ng ballot images kaugnay sa isinampang election protest laban sa kanya ni dating Senador Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Sa tatlong pahinang resolusyon, pinayagan ng PET ang kahilingan ni Robredo noong November 7, na parehong araw kung kailan ay tinabla naman ng tribunal ang petisyon ni Marcos na ibasura ang mosyon ng bise presidente.

Walang ibinigay na paliwanag ang PET kung bakit nito pinayagan na magkaroon din ng soft copies si Robredo ng mga balota at report mula sa decrypted secure digital (SD) cards mula sa mga lalawigan ng Camarines Sur, Iloilo at Negros Oriental.

Tinukoy ito ni Marcos na mga pilot province ng kanyang protesta.

“We welcome the PET’s decision because it will provide us with additional blanket of security to the votes received by VP Leni as they decrypt the contents of the SD cards,” ayon kay Atty. Romulo Macalintal, abogado ni Robredo.

Idinagdag ng kampo ni Robredo na maaari na silang makipag-ugnayan sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa proseso at kailangang supply ng mga soft copy ng mga balota.

“Thus, it would be for the benefit of the parties that they be allowed to secure the soft copies of the ballot images and other reports from the decrypted secure digital cards to protect their rights and interests in this election protest,” ayon pa sa mosyon ni Robredo.

Una nang tinutulan ng kampo ni Marcos na makakuha ng kopya si Robredo dahil hindi naman aniya ito gumastos para rito.

Umaabot sa P2,974,074 ang bina­ya­ran ni Marcos para sa decryption at printing ng ballot images mula sa nasabing mga lalawigan.