VP Leni handa kay Bongbong

Handang-handa at kampante ang kampo ni Vice President Leni Rob­redo sa pagsisimula ng preliminary conference sa election protest na isinampa ni dating Senador Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

Ito ang dineklara ni Atty. Romulo Macalin­tal, abogado ni Robredo, kaugnay ng pagsisimula ng preliminary conference ngayong hapon sa Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“We are ready and confident to prove during the preliminary confe­rence that Marcos’ protest should be dismissed since his preliminary confe­rence brief contains the same allegations in his protest where he is clearly and merely fishing for evidence,” ani Macalintal.

Ayon kay Macalintal, walang basehan ang election protest ni Marcos at namimingwit lang umano ito ng ebidensya para patunayan ang kanyang alegasyon na nagkaroon ng dayaan sa halalan.