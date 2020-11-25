Abante Online
Voter registration tigil sa Nov. 30, Dec. 8

Walang voter registration sa Nobyembre 30 at Disyembre 8, 2020.

Paliwanag ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), sarado ang lahat ng opisina ng poll body nationwide sa naturang mga petsa.

Anila, isang regular holiday ang Nobyembre 30 dahil sa Bonifacio Day habang special non-working holiday naman ang Disyembre 8 dahil sa Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

“Likewise, there will be no transactions with the public both in the main and field offices on said days, including the issuance of voter’s certification,” pahayag ng Comelec.

Samantala, nagpaalala ang Comelec na isinasagawa ang pagpaparehistro para makaboto mula alas-8:00 ng umaga hanggang alas-3:00 ng hapon kapag weekdays. (IS)

