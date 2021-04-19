VisMin Cup-Mindanao Leg: Mascarinas kinontra suspensiyon ng GAB

HINDI pabor si Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Daniel Mascarinas sa desisyon ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) na suspindihin at pigilang maisagawa ang Piipinas VisMin Cup-Mindanao Leg.

Sinabi ni Mascarinas na bagaman tama ang desisyon ng GAB na agad umaksiyon at magpataw ng parusa kontra sa mga nakakahiya at nakakatawang kawalan ng propesyonalismo, ay hindi naman ito dapat na lumampas o sumobra.

“The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is right in acting strongly, and swiftly, against the painfully laughable lack of professionalism on display in the basketball match between the Siquijor Mystics and Lapu Lapu Heroes last April 14, during the Visayas leg of the VisMin Super Cup,” sabi ntio.

“However, its decision to suspend the entire Mindanao leg pending “further observation of the ongoing games in Visayas,” as reported by the media, is not just simply going overboard; it is going berserk,” paliwanag pa nito.

Binubo ang Mindanao leg ng ibang set ng management teams at players, at iba din ang set ng games, na hindi pa nakakapagsimula.

Ang tanging daan aniya para ma-justify ang better-safe-than-sorry preemptive action ay ang ilagay ang buong Mindanao leg sa seryosong copycat tendencies o sa posibleng maganap muli na insidente.

“In law and ordinary logic, the only way to attribute an act of one as an act of all is to prove conspiracy – a meeting of the minds to commit a wrong. GAB did not even bother to offer any ground acceptable to a reasonable mind exercising ordinary judgment as remotely sufficient to justify its action,” sabi pa nito. (Lito Oredo)