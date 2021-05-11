VisMin Cup-Mindanao aprub kay Mitra, GAB

MATAPOS magsagawa ng isang online meeting, inanunsyo ng Games and Amusements Board at ng Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup nitong Lunes ng gabi na balik na sa paghahanda ang liga para sa Mindanao Leg na inaasahang sisimulan sa Mayo 30.

“The holding of Mindanao Leg, which will strictly adhere to the ‘No License, No Play’ policy, is conditioned on the submission of the regulatory requirements, such as health screening, drug testing, and related documents, as well as on continuing adherence to protocols and strict supervision of the games,” hayag ni GAB Chairman Baham Mitra.

Matapos ang kontrobersiyal na laban ng Siquijor Mystics at ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes sa Visayas Leg, nagpataw ang GAB ng suspensiyon at re-evaluation sa Mindanao Leg ng liga.

Matatandaan na nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon at nagbigay ng parusa ang liga sa mga sangkot sa kontrobersiyal na basketball game.

“We are grateful to the league’s officials for their sincerity to undertake the needed reforms for the protection and welfare of professional basketball, the players, and the public,” saad ni Mitra.

Fina-finalize naman ngayon ng liga ang kanilang findings at rekomendasyon sa ginawang imbestigasyon at inaasahang ilalabas ang mga resulta sa mga susunod sa araw.

“Both GAB and the league knew the challenges when the games were launched – health protocols and game-manipulation being on top of the list. We are just glad that we are able to move forward, thanks to a large part on the professionalism of League management and the sacrifices of our personnel on the field who joined the bubble as supervisors,” litanya ni Mitra. (JAToralba)