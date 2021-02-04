Viola, Andra, Vanessa, Frances, Carey bakbakan sa Golden Globe

Nilabas na ang official nominees ng 78th Golden Globe Awards na naka-schedule ang virtual awarding on February 28 on NBC.

Sina Amy Poehler at Tina Fey ang magiging host ng ceremony sa magkaibang locations. Si Amy sa Los Angeles at si Tina sa New York.

Dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, ang usual na January date ng Golden Globes ay na-push sa February. Ang announcement of nominees tuwing December ay nitong February 3 lang naganap. Sina Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson ang nag-host ng virtual event.

Ang black & white film na Mank ang most nominated film with six. Nasundan ng The Trial of the Chicago 7 with 5. Sa TV, most nominated comedy series ang Schitt’s Creek with six samantalang and The Crown ang most nominated drama series with six.

Ang streaming service na Netflix ang nakakuha ng pinakamaraming nominations with 42, samantalang ang Amazon at Hulu ay tig-10 nominations ang nakuha.

And for the first time in Golden Globes history, tatlong female director ang nominated: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Heto ang mga nominado:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs, The Prom.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”, David Fincher, “Mank”, Regina King, “One Night in Miami”, Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”, Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”, Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Kate Hudson, “Music”, Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”, Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”, Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”, Olivia Colman, “The Father”, Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”, Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”, Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”, Gary Oldman, “Mank”, Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, James Corden, “The Prom”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”, Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Jared Leto, “The Little Things”, Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”, Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” (Ruel Mendoza)