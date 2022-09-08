Thursday, September 8, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV

Vince kakaliskisan sa 2022 FIBA 3×3

Sports
By Abante News
0 9

MASUSUBUKAN ang tibay ng dibdib ni dating Ateneo De Manila University forward Vince Tolentino sa kanyang debut sa All-Filipino Cebu Chooks para sa 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challanger sa Setyembre 10-11 sa Malaysia.

Makakasama ng 6-foot-5 forward na utol ni Choco Mucho Flying Titans power hitter Kat Tolentino sina Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, at Brandon Ramirez sa Level 9 FIBA 3×3 tournament na magsisilbing qualifier para sa 2022 Paris Masters.

Related Posts

Obiena napiling PSA Athlete of the Month

Rondina, Pons magpapasiklab

PH Navy sinupalpal San Mateo sa Ballout

Hindi naman pinalad na makapaglaro si import Mike Nzeusseu dahil hindi umabot sa takdang oras ang visa nito.

“I’m really excited as this will be my first-ever 3×3 tournament. Definitely looking forward to competing with my new teammates and representing the country. I’ll do my best in fulfilling my role here in the team,” saad ni Tolentino. (Gerard Arce)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Mikey naispatan sa party ng SMB

NCAA Season 98 Team Preview: Fran babakuran titulo ng Letran

Condition Race matinding laban

1 of 3,869