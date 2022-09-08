MASUSUBUKAN ang tibay ng dibdib ni dating Ateneo De Manila University forward Vince Tolentino sa kanyang debut sa All-Filipino Cebu Chooks para sa 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challanger sa Setyembre 10-11 sa Malaysia.

Makakasama ng 6-foot-5 forward na utol ni Choco Mucho Flying Titans power hitter Kat Tolentino sina Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, at Brandon Ramirez sa Level 9 FIBA 3×3 tournament na magsisilbing qualifier para sa 2022 Paris Masters.

Hindi naman pinalad na makapaglaro si import Mike Nzeusseu dahil hindi umabot sa takdang oras ang visa nito.

“I’m really excited as this will be my first-ever 3×3 tournament. Definitely looking forward to competing with my new teammates and representing the country. I’ll do my best in fulfilling my role here in the team,” saad ni Tolentino. (Gerard Arce)