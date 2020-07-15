Villar sapul ng virus, Roque nagpa-swab test

Inamin ni Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar na positibo sa COVID.

Ang kalihim mismo ang nag-anunsyo sa kanyang Facebook page sa naging resulta ng kanyang Covid-19 test kahapon ng umaga.

“I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19,” ayon sa post ng anak nina Sen.Cynthia Villar at bilyonaryo at dating Sen. Manny Villar.

