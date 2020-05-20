Villar kontra ayuda sa middle class

Humingi ng paumanhin si Senadora Cynthia Villar sa mga middle class kasunod nang pahayag nito noong Martes na hindi na dapat bigyan ng tulong mula sa social amelioration program (SAP) sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Villar na wala siyang intensiyong hiyain ang mga masisipag na middle class ng bansa.

“My statements during the hearing yesterday was not in any manner meant to be an affront to the hardworking middle class of the country,” pahayag ni Villar.

“I might have framed my questions and statements in such a manner that made it seem I was insensitive to the plight of the middle income sector. I am NOT. I am concerned and I lookout for the welfare of the middle income workers. If I have offended anyone with my statements, I humbly apologize,”dagdag pa nito.

Ayon kay Villar, asawa ng negosyante at dating senador na si Manny Villar, ang pinakamayamang tao sa Pilipinas, kinikilala niya ang middle class sa kanilang kontribisyon sa bansa.

“The middle class are the backbone of the Philippine economy and I recognize the workers’ contributions to the country and their families,” sabi ng senadora, na nag-No. 1 sa nagdaang 2019 senatorial elections.

Paliwanag ni Villar, gusto lang niyang linaw na may ilang middle class na nananatiling may trabaho subalit kasama pa rin sa tumatanggap ng SAP ng gobyerno.

“The intention of my questions yesterday was to clarify reports about the middle class workers who remain employed but have been included as among the beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program of the government,” ani Villar.

Aniya, malinaw naman na nakasaad sa Bayanihan to Heal as One Act na tanging ang mga mahihirap at mga walang trabaho lang ang dapat mabiyayaan ng SAP funds.

“Congress has intended the SAP funds to benefit the poor and the unemployed. Lawmakers made sure that we were clear about the targeted beneficiaries of the cash assistance,” sabi ni Villar.

Dapat umamong hindi tumanggap ng SAP ang mga manggagawa sa panahon ng quarantine dahil patuloy naman ang suweldo ng mga ito sa kanilang kumpanya.

“The workers who continue to receive their salaries during the quarantine were excluded as eligible beneficiaries because they did not lose their income even amid the strict quarantine setup,” dagdag na paliwanag nito. (Dindo Matining)