Villanueva sa PDEA good choice – Lacson

Pinuri ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang pagkatalaga kay Wilkins Villanueva bilang bagong director-general ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sa isang statement, inilarawan ni Lacson si Villanueva bilang, `good and professional officer’ na akma sa nasabing trabaho.

“The President couldn’t have appointed a more qualified head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, having served our country for nearly 20 years with the Philippine National Police Narcotics Group and with the PDEA,” sabi ni Lacson, dating Philippine National Police chief.

“With the challenge of going after drug personalities amid the new normal posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he indeed has his work cut out for him,” dagdag nito.

Itinalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Villanueva, dating Region 10 director ng PDEA, kapalit ng dating hepe na si Aaron Aquino.

“I look forward to working with him, being the Senate Finance Subcommittee Chair and Sponsor of the PDEA and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) budgets, among others,” ayon pa kay Lacson. (Dindo Matining)