Vietnam milaban sa Pilpinas sa WPS dispute – Locsin

Makig-away ang Pilipinas batok sa China sa mga butang nga kinahanglan matud ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Boy Locsin.

Matud niya nga walay mapakyas ang Pilipinas sa baroganan sa China, lakip na niini ang sea dispute sa South China Sea, o giila sa nasud nga West Philippine Sea, ug matud pa nga milaban ang Vietnam sa nasud

“We stand up to China in the things that matter without fail and are acknowledged by Vietnam as the lead in the South China Sea disputes,” matud sa tweet ni Locsin.

Mao kini ang tubag ni Locsin sa usa ka tweet diin gikompirmar ang impeachment case ni US President Donald Trump sa relasyon sa Pilipinas ug sa China.

“In the US impeachment case, you have knowledge (facts) on one side and Republicans on the other. Same in the PH for the drug war. And for the China relationship, come to think about it. The Duterte Admin employs trolls to muddy the waters of knowledge and thrives on doing dumb,” matud sa usa ka netizen.

Kini human gibasura sa International Criminal Court ang reklamo nila ni kanhi Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ug kanhi Foreign Affairs secretary Albert Del Rosario sa China ug Pres. Xi Jinping tungod sa giingong paglapas sa human rights sa ubang dapit sa South China Sea