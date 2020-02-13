Vicky Belo gisuwayan pagsakay ang Pasig River ferry

Kauban nga misakay ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) ang celebrity family Vicky ug Scarlet Belo ug Hayden Kho.

Makita sa Instagram post sa kalihim ang mga hulagway ug video sa ilang pagsuroy sa mga siyudad sa Manila sakay sa maong ferry.

“Aboard the Pasig River Cruise you can’t help but admire the beauty of the cities of Manila. The most scenic way to commute from Pasig to Makati to Manila,” matud ni Romulo-Puyat karong Miyerkoles.

“Hop on and have lunch in Pasig, drinks in Makati and a long stroll in Intramuros without going through traffic 🙌🏻 #PasigRiverCruise #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines 🤞🏻,” matud pa niya.

Gipalapdan hangtud sa Pebrero 29, 2020 ang libreng sakay sa PRFS, matud ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim, aron mapakita pa ang daghang benepisyo sa pagsakay sa ferry, sama sa hamogaway nga pagsakay.

Sa pagkakaron giplanong magtukod ug tulo ka ferry station: sa Quinta Market sa Manila, Circuit Makati sa Makati, ug Kalawaan sa Pasig.