Velasco sumali sa Army reserve corps

Nanumpa bilang Lieutenant Colonel ng Philippine Army (PA) Reserve Force si Speaker Lord Allan Velasco nitong Miyerkoles.

Ang pinuno ng PA na si Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana ang nagbigay ng ranggo kay Velasco at pinangunahan ang panunumpa niya sa seremonya na ginanap sa Army headquarters sa Fort Bonifacio.

“This ceremony is a clear recognition of both personal achievement and commitment to duty. This ceremony rings of honor, and I am all the more humbled, given the present circumstances,” pahayag ni Velasco sa ulat ng PNA.

“The Army has done its best even when equipped with limited resources and is often faced with situations that are seemingly impossible to overcome,” dagdag niya. (IS)