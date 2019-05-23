Velasco maoy mosunod nga Speaker sa NPC bloc – SecGen

By jess campos

Giangkon sa usa ka taas nga opisyal sa Nationalist People’s Coaltion (NPC) nga nagkadaghan ang ilang gidaghanon sa ilang mga sakop sa Kamara nga andam nga mopaluyo sa speakership bid ni Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco sa umaabot nha Hulyo.

Matud NPC secretary-general ug kanhi Batangas Rep. Mark Leandro “Dong” Mendoza, nga kadaghanan sa ilang mga miyembro nga mahimong sakop sa 18th Congress ang misalig sa dagan sa liderato ni Velasco kun sa higayun nga kini ang mapili nga sunod nga mangulo sa ubos balay balaoranan sa Kongreso.

“Mukhang madaming may gusto kay Cong. Lord. He is a member of PDP Laban—the party of the president and if wins he will be able to deliver with the support of the members of the majority of congress which NPC belongs,” matud ni Mendoza.

Pagpasabot ni Mendoza, nga mismo si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte nga nailang duol ni Velasco ang miduol sa ilang partido aron hangyuon kini nga paluyohan ang ti guha sa magbabalaod nga makuha ang Speaker sa Kamara.

“Mayor Sara requested NPC to support sana cong lord velasco’s bid for speakership but there are still ongoing talks with our members regarding this issue,” matud ni Mendoza.

Gipasabot sa opisyal sa NPC, nga padayun pa ang ilang kosultasyon sa ilang mga miyembro kung unsay ilang mga himoung lakang sa mosunod nga adlaw.

Trayntay sais (36) ka distrito ang gihupatan karon sa NPC sa Kamara sa pagsulod sa 18th Congress.

Adunay pribadong tigum si Velasco ug si Mayor Inday sa Edsa Shangri-La Hotel niadtong Martes sa udto diin pormal nga giendorso sa Presidential daughter ang pagka-Speaker sa maong magbabalaod.

Sa lahi nga pamahayag, giklaro ni Mayor Sara nga wala siyay intensyon na mosulod o moimpluwensya sa nagkainit nga awaysa mga kongresista aron ilugan ang liderato sa ubos balay balaoranan karon Hulyo.

“I am not the correct person to endorse someone to be the next speaker. I only have a personal bet but do not intend to influence Congress,” pagpasabot sa Presidential daughter.

“It is best if the newly elected members of the House of Representatives individually decide who among those who are interested to become the next Speaker can truly bring good governance and positive change to congress, to the Filipino people, and to our country,” dugang pa sa mayor.