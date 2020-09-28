NAGPASARING si Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco sa kanyang Facebook post na dapat sundin ang napagkasunduang term-sharing agreement nila ni Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Giit Velasco, maliwanag ang pinasok nilang 15-21 term-sharing agreement na sinumpaan mismo sa harap ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kung saan ang unang termino na hawak ni Cayetano ay magwawakas sa September 30 at pagkatapos ay magsisimula naman ang ikalawang termino sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno.

“When the House Speakership term-sharing agreement was entered into, it was based on mutual trust and confidence. After all, it was an agreement brokered by and forged in the presence of no less than President Rodrigo Duterte,” ani Velasco.

“The covenant was crystal clear: a 15-21 term-sharing agreement. The first term expires on Sept 30, after which the second term immediately begins. That was the pledge made before the President. As true leaders and as examples for our people, both sides are obligated to avoid situations or statements that would subvert the agreement and betray the trust of our people who’ve stood witness to the covenant,” dagdag niya.

Gaya niya, dapat daw igalang ng lahat ang kasunduan para na rin sa kapakanan ng bansa.

“Let us uphold the agreement as this was made “FOR GOD AND OUR COUNTRY 1521”. I have always intended to honor the agreement. We all should. Our people deserve nothing less.”

Ang hugot ni Velasco ay bunsod ng isinusulong na ilang kaalyado ni Cayetano na manatili ito sa poder sa kabila ng nasabing kasunduan.(IS)