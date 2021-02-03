Valdez tiwala sa bagong PH volleyball federation

OPTIMISTIKO sa bagong Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI) si Alyssa Valdez.

Masaya ang multi-awarded volleybelle sa bagong volleyball federation na pangungunahan ni Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara bilang presidente.

“Very happy siyempre. As of the moment, I’m actually looking forward to have games na rin and hopefully makatulong ‘yung bagong federation natin to keep it going,” sambit ng 27-year-old national team mainstay sa Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Martes.

Dugtong pa ng Creamline Cool Smasher skipper, “but other than that, I’m really excited to actually makalaro na and siyempre yung champion journey ko dito sa bahay ma-apply natin sa mga games na if ever.”

Samantala, inaasahang aariba naman ang Creamline sa pagbabalik court ng Premier Volleyball League sa Abril. (JAToralba)