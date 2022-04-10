Valdez aalagan ang korona

MANANATILING pokus matapos makuha ang korona ng katatapos na 2nd Premier Volleyball League 2022 Open Conference si Finals MVP Alyssa Valdez ng Creamline.

Sinungkit ng Cool Smashers ang kampeonato nang walisin ang Petro Gazz A sa race-to-two win finals noong Biyernes sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo tampok ang 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory.

“It’s a responsibility rin for me also to keep on going and to stay focused in the coming seasons at next tournaments,” sey ni Valdez “With this kind of title also and this award, siyempre there comes a responsibility with it.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)