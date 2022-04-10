Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Valdez aalagan ang korona

Sports
By Abante News
0 9

MANANATILING pokus matapos makuha ang korona ng katatapos na 2nd Premier Volleyball League 2022 Open Conference si Finals MVP Alyssa Valdez ng Creamline.

Sinungkit ng Cool Smashers ang kampeonato nang walisin ang Petro Gazz A sa race-to-two win finals noong Biyernes sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo tampok ang 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory.

Related Posts

Que pang-63, P26K binulsa

Araña, Chiefs binalasa Cards

So titirada sa Missouri chess

“It’s a responsibility rin for me also to keep on going and to stay focused in the coming seasons at next tournaments,” sey ni Valdez “With this kind of title also and this award, siyempre there comes a responsibility with it.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Embiid MVP ang dating

Rodelas, Dela Serna swak sa Guiness

Alonzo, Mets binutata Nationals

1 of 3,083