Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Utol ni ES Rodriguez pinosisyon sa MMDA

News
By Abante News
0 9

Itinalaga ang kapatid ni Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at binigyan ng puwesto sa Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Directors.

Sa isang dokumentong napasakamay ng Politiko online news na may petsang August 5, 2022, nakasaad na itinalaga si Edwin Rodriguez bilang alternate representative ng MMDA sa LRTA Board of Directors “effective immediately”.

Related Posts

Taga-Dumaguete iskolar sa Princeton University

Produktong petrolyo may tapyas-presyo

Mga purdoy lumobo sa 20M – PSA

“As such, Mr. Rodriguez is authorized to attend all meetings and represent the Authority to the LRTA Board,” mababasa sa dokumento na pirmado ni acting MMDA Chairman Carlo Antonio Dimayuga III.

Pinalitan ni Edwin Rodriguez bilang representative to the board si MMDA Director for Legal and Legislative Affairs Rochelle Macapili-Ona. (Issa Santiago)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nag-expire na COVID bakuna sumipa sa P10B

Santo Papa umapela ng tulong para sa Somalia

80 bata sa Zimbabwe tinodas ng tigdas

1 of 3,896