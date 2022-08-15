Utol ni ES Rodriguez pinosisyon sa MMDA

Itinalaga ang kapatid ni Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at binigyan ng puwesto sa Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Directors.

Sa isang dokumentong napasakamay ng Politiko online news na may petsang August 5, 2022, nakasaad na itinalaga si Edwin Rodriguez bilang alternate representative ng MMDA sa LRTA Board of Directors “effective immediately”.

“As such, Mr. Rodriguez is authorized to attend all meetings and represent the Authority to the LRTA Board,” mababasa sa dokumento na pirmado ni acting MMDA Chairman Carlo Antonio Dimayuga III.

Pinalitan ni Edwin Rodriguez bilang representative to the board si MMDA Director for Legal and Legislative Affairs Rochelle Macapili-Ona. (Issa Santiago)