UST Tigers nabingwit sina Tounkara, Calimag

NABINGWIT ng Santo Tomas Growling Tigers ang serbisyo ni foreign-student-athlete Malian center Minda Mady Tounkara at anak ni dating PBA player Ricky Calimag na si Richi upang palakasin ang pwersa sa darating na 85th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) simula Oktubre.

Maaaring makalaro agad ang 19-anyos na 6-foot-7 center na may wingspan na 7-foot na dumating sa Pilipinas nitong Linggo kasama si UST Tiger Cubs coach Jinino Manansala.

Ito ang magiging kapalit nina 6-foot-3 American Willie Wilson na lumipat ng University of the East Red Warriors kasama ang 6-foot-7 Fil-Am na si Gani Stevens na parehong naglaro sa pre-season tourney na PBA D-League.

“He’s eligible to play for UAAP season 86, as he has to serve a one-year residency,” pahayag ni Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio.

Maituturing namang isang all-around player ang 6-foot-4 na si Calimag na kumakana ng 13.6 puntos, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists at 1.3 steals sa paglalaro sa Diamond Bar High School sa California.

Siya ang nakababatang kapatid ni University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons player RC Calimag, na masasabing matinik ring shooter at kayang maglaro sa tatlong posisyon bilang playmaker, shooting guard at wing position.

“Maybe he’s the first recruit of coach Bal (David), who is now in US. He can play in three positions, matangkad siya pero he can bring down the ball and shoot very well,” wika ni UST assistant coach Bernie David sa Abante Sports. (Gerard Arce)