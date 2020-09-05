UST tanggap pag-alis ni Ayo

NAGLABAS na ng pahayag ang University of Santo Tomas ukol sa pagbibitiw bilang head coach ni Aldin Ayo kasunod ng kontrobersiya sa bubble training sa Sorsogon.

Sa Facebook page ng UST, kanilang tinanggap ang pagre-resign ni Ayo, kasama pa ang dalawang assistant coach na sina Mcjour Luib at Jinino Manansala.

“The Thomasian community conveys its gratitude to them for their service to the University,” ayon sa pahayag.

“I deeply apologize to all those who [were] adversely affected by our activity and unnecessarily exposed to much condemnation especially the university. I take responsibility for my action and shall face the appropriate sanctions. And I shall go for a personal retreat,” sabi naman ni Ayo nitong Biyernes. (Raymark Patriarca)