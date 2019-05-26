Usec sa DBM, gitangtang ni Digong

Gibutyag ni Presdente Rodrigo Duterte nga iyang gitangtang ang undersecretary sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) tungod sa korapsyon.

“Ang — ang Undersecretary ng Budget sinipa ko sa mukha. Ako lang ang presidenteng nagbubugbog ng tao. Corruption. Dito ako — kaya ako galit eh. Oo, basta corruption,l” matud ni Duterte sa gihimong thanksgiving party ni Bong Go sa Davao City niadtong Mayo 23.

Wala hinganli ni Duterte kung si kinsa ang maong Underscretary, kahinumduman gitangtang niino sa pwesto si DBM Undersecretary Gertrudes De Leon niadyong 2017.

“I just fired the undersecretary of DBM, Office of the Budget. He was lucky because there were so many people. I wanted to slap him. I even stood up to — I wanted to kick him on the face. I fired him for corruption,” matud niya. (Jessilito Campos)