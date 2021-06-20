Usec bilyon uubusin sa 2022 troll farm

inihain ng Makabayan bloc ang House Resolution 1900 upang maimbestigahan ng Kamara ang umano’y pagtatayo ng mga troll farm para ipagtanggol ang administrasyong Duterte at impluwensiyahan ang resulta ng 2022 national elections.

Ayon kay House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate kailangang malaman kung pera ng bayan ang ginagamit sa pagtatayo at operasyon ng mga troll farms.

Nais din malaman ni Zarate kung konektado ang mga troll farm sa red-tagging laban sa mga progresibong grupo at indibiduwal.

Isiniwalat ni Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na isang undersecretary ng administrasyon ang nagtatayo ng dalawang troll farm kada probinsya.

“If public time and resources are involved, these are not just wasting taxpayers money but even criminal acts just to malign and harass anyone who criticizes the Duterte administration,” sabi ni Zarate.

“To launch this kind of troll operations in a nationwide scale and for at least a year it would take millions and even billions of pesos.”

Ayon kay Zarate kahawig ito ng ginagawa ng mga Facebook account na may kaugnayan sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at ang ilan ay nakabase sa China. Ang naturang mga account ay ipinasara ng Facebook dahil sa coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) ng mga ito.

“Also, these troll farms are very dangerou­s to our democracy especially the coming elections as they can create a false clamor for a fake presidential candidate. Kapag ganyan ang mangyari baka magkaroon ng presidente na iniluklok ng mga trolls. We would have a troll president and we definitely do not want that,” dagdag pa ni Zarate. (Billy Begas)