USA: Mga asymptomatic ‘wag na I-test

Tinuturing na ‘healthy people’ ng US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ang mga taong may COVID-19 pero walang sintomas o mga asymptomatoc.

Sa bagong nilabas na testing guideline ng naturang ahensya, sinabi na hindi na kinakailangang mai-test ang mga indibiduwal na na-expose sa carrier ng virus, kung saan anila’y kailangan na malapit sa six feet ang naturang tao mula sa infected, at abot sa 15 minuto ang kanilang exposure.

“You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one,”saad sa website ng ahensya.

“A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the close contact or contract an infection at a later time.”