US kinampihan ‘Pinas vs Tsina

Suportado ng Amerika ang Pilipinas sa mga serye ng protesta laban sa aksiyon ng China sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), partikular ang ginawang panghaharang ng China sa mga Pilipino sa re-supply missions nito at pagpapadala ng 200 militia vessel sa reef na sakop ng Pilipinas.

“We share the Philippines’ concerns regarding the PRC’s (Peoples Republic of China) provocative actions interfering with Philippine sovereign rights within the Philippine exclusive economic zone near Second Thomas Shoal and massing vessels near Whitsun Reef,” pahayag ni US State Department spokesperson Ned Price sa inilabas na statement.

“The United States supports the Philippines in calling on the PRC to end its provocative actions and to respect international law in the South China Sea,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Nakaraang Linggo ay inakusahan ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ng illegal fishing at pagpigil sa mga Philippine vessels sa ginawang re-supply mission sa Ayungin Shoal sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng fishing net at buya.

Ayon pa kay Price ang aksiyon ng China ay parte ng broader trend ng PRC Provocations laban sa South China Sea claimants at iba pang estado na nag-ooperate sa rehiyon.

“The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in upholding the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, as guaranteed under international law,” pagtatapos ni Price. (Edwin Balasa)