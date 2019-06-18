Una sa Balita


US envoy sa PH pumapel sa Recto Bank incident

Ni Juliet de Loza-Cudia

NANAWAGAN ang United States envoy sa Pilipinas ng isang ‘full investigation’ kaugnay sa paglubog ng isang Pilipino fishing boat matapos na banggain ng isang Chinese vessel sa may Recto Bank ng West Philippine Sea.

Ayon kay US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, ang nabanggit na insidente ay nagpapakita ng kahalagahan ng code of conduct sa South China Sea.

“I think it is important that there be have a full investigation of what happened and if there is any wrongdoing those responsible should be held accountable,” ayon kay Kim.

“I think the incident is a remin­der of the importance of developing a meaningful code of conduct, the effort the US supported quite few years now. Reminder of the importance of responsible maritime activities that is consistent with international law and practices,” dagdag pa ni Kim.

Gayunman, natutuwa siya na nailigtas at buhay lahat ang mga Pilipinong mangingisda.

