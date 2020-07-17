US Congress walang ‘K’ kumutya sa ATL- Lacson

“A bunch of hypocrites.”

Ito ang paglalarawan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson sa 50 o higit pang miyembro ng US Congress na nauna nang nanawagan para sa pagbasura ng Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“While our Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is replete with safeguards to ensure that human rights of suspected terrorists are observed and protected, what the US Congress passed as their version of an Anti-Terrorism law is much stronger, even cruel to some extent because their policy makers and citizenry give the highest premium to the security of their country and the protection of US citizens stationed anywhere in the world,” pahayag ni Lacson, sponsor ng panukala.

“That said, these US Congress members should shut up unless they admit to being a bunch of hypocrites,” sambit pa nito.

Binigyang-diin ni Lacson na ang Republic Act 11479 o Anti-Terrorism Law na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Hulyo 3, ay naglalaman ng ‘safeguards’ para maprotektahan ang karapatan na pinagsususpetsahang terorista, kabilang ang mas aktibong papel ng Commission on Human Rights.

Taliwas aniya ito sa US anti-terror law of 2011 kung saan may probisyon na may indefinite detention na walang trial habang nakakulong sa Guantanamo Bay-like detention facility.

Bukod pa aniya ito sa mga naitalang pag-toruture at breach of human rights na paglabag sa due process clause ng US Constitution. (Dindo Matining)