US concert tour ni Pomoy may 2nd part agad
Mabilis na nabebenta ang tickets ng US concert tour ng “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” 3rd runner-up na si Marcelito Pomoy.
Pagkatapos ng kanyang pakikipag-compete sa “AGT” noong nakaraang February 18, naka-set na ang kanyang concert tour sa iba’t ibang bansa, kasama ang United States.
May 13 dates na magpe-perform sa US si Pomoy simula sa June 27, 2020 sa Tampa, Florida hanggang sa August 2, 2020 sa Washington, D.C.
Makakasama ng dual-voiced Filipino singer sa kanyang tour ang inspirational pianist and musical director na si Joel Sebag.
Sa kanyang Facebook page, nag-share si Pomoy ng screenshots kunsaan kasama niya ang producer ng kanyang shows. Baka nga raw magkaroon ng part 2 ang kanyang tour dahil sa mabilis na nabenta ang mga ticket.
“Ang hatak ng tickets ay mabilis. We don’t need to market. People are really calling for reservations. Iba ka pare ko,” sey ng producer kay Pomoy.
Sey naman ng isa pang producer ng tour ni Pomoy: “I released mine this morning. In 2 hours sold 200 tickets. That never happen ever since I produced shows in 20 years.”
Ito naman ang nilagay na caption ni Pomoy sa kanyang posts:
“WOW!!! Super thank you…. I just couldn’t believe that this is all happening now.. Up until now I feel like I am in Cloud-9… waaahhh… Thank you dear Lord Jesus Christ for everything that you have done for me… See you all in USA very soon.. ”
Maraming netizen ang humihiling na mag-concert si Pomoy sa kanilang lugar na hindi kasama sa itinerary nito.
@noriscanzoni: “No Chicago, Illinois? I wish you would come here. You have such phenomenal voice.”
@duartenunomachado10: “#portugal. Please Marcelino come to my beautiful country.”
Nagte-trend pa rin at number 1 sa YouTube ang performance ni Pomoy ng “We Are The Champions” ng Queen, kasama ang fellow finalists na sina Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, and Russian Bar. (Ruel Mendoza)