US concert tour ni Pomoy may 2nd part agad

Mabilis na nabebenta ang tickets ng US concert tour ng “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” 3rd runner-up na si Marcelito Pomoy.

Pagkatapos ng kanyang pakikipag-compete sa “AGT” noong nakaraang February 18, naka-set na ang kanyang concert tour sa iba’t ibang bansa, kasama ang United States.

May 13 dates na magpe-­perform sa US si Pomoy simula sa June 27, 2020 sa Tampa, Florida hanggang sa August 2, 2020 sa Washington, D.C.

Makakasama ng dual-voiced Filipino singer sa kanyang tour ang inspirational pianist and musical director na si Joel Sebag.

Sa kanyang Facebook page, nag-share si Pomoy ng screenshots kunsaan kasama niya ang producer ng kanyang shows. Baka nga raw magkaroon ng part 2 ang kanyang tour dahil sa mabilis na nabenta ang mga ticket.

“Ang hatak ng tickets ay mabilis. We don’t need to market. People are really calling for reser­vations. Iba ka pare ko,” sey ng producer kay Pomoy.

Sey naman ng isa pang producer ng tour ni Pomoy: “I released mine this morning. In 2 hours sold 200 tickets. That ne­ver happen ever since I produced shows in 20 years.”

Ito naman ang nilagay na caption ni Pomoy sa kanyang posts:

“WOW!!! Super thank you…. I just couldn’t believe that this is all happening now.. Up until now I feel like I am in Cloud-9… waaahhh… Thank you dear Lord Jesus Christ for everything that you have done for me… See you all in USA very soon.. ”

Maraming netizen ang humihiling na mag-concert si Pomoy sa kanilang lugar na hindi kasama sa itinerary nito.

@noriscanzoni: “No Chicago, Illinois? I wish you would come here. You have such phenomenal voice.”

@duartenunomachado10: “#portugal. Please Marcelino come to my beautiful country.”

Nagte-trend pa rin at number 1 sa YouTube ang performance ni Pomoy ng “We Are The Champions” ng Queen, kasama ang fellow finalists na sina Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, and Russian Bar. (Ruel Mendoza)