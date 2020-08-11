UPeepz swak sa World dance semis

Ipinagpatuloy ng Pilipinong hiphop dance crew UPeepz ang husay para tuntong sa semifinal round ng American reality competition television series 4th World of Dance (WOD) 2020.

Sumalang ang multi-awarded dance group sa panibagong performance sa The Duels round kung saan nagwagi upang mapabilang sa Top 12 semifinalists ng WOD.

“We made it to the top 12 teams in World of Dance Season 4!” post ng two-time World Hip Hop Dance Championshiops gold medallist sa FB account kahapon. “Always proud representing our motherland. Show some love if you’re a proud Pinoy!” (Lito Oredo)