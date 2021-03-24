UP prof makasaysayan pag-dive sa ikatlong pinakamalalim na world spot

Umukit ng kasaysayan si Dr. Deo Florence Onda bilang kauna-unahang Pinoy na narating ang ikatlong pinakamalalim na lugar sa buong mundo.

Binaba ni Onda ang Emden Deep sa Philippine Trench, na umaabot sa 34,100 feet ang lalim nitong Marso 23.

Binahagi ni Joselito Dela Cruz Membrot, isa sa mga umalalay kay Onda bilang miyembro ng DSSV Pressure Drop, ang video matapos maabot ng Pinoy ang ilalim ng Emden Deep.

Dalawang tao pa lamang sa buong mundo ang nakarating sa naturang spot kasama si Victor Vescovo.

Si Onda ay isang propesor sa University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI), at isang kilalang oceanographer.

Bilang paghahanda, nanood umano si Onda ng iba pang mga ocean exploration para maging pamilyar siya sa ilalim ng dagat.

“It will be a privilege that when I come back, I will be teaching something that is not just from the textbooks,” aniya. “It’s something that I have seen myself, I have experienced myself that not all people were able to experience. It is the Filipino people who will actually benefit from that and that’s what I’m hoping for,”

Ayon sa UPMSI, “The Philippine Trench is a unique feature found within the EEZ of the Philippines, and it is only appropriate that a Filipino scientist be one of the first to hold this record in the Emden Deep.” (Ray Mark Patriarca)