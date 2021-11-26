UP nasungkit Unicef prize sa Lumad docu

Nagwagi ng UNICEF Prize award ang documentary ni University of the Philippines (UP) alumni Kristoffer `Tops’ Brugada at Charena Escala kaugnay sa pagsusumikap ng mga kabataang Lumad sa Mindanao para makapag-aral sa Japan.

Kinilala ang Filipino documentary bilang winner ng major prize bilang “an excellent work that promotes understanding of the lives of children in difficult situations.”

Ang UNICEF Prize ay tinanggap virtually ni Brugada sa awarding ceremonies ng international competition na ginanap sa Japan noong Nobyembre 9,2021.

“Bullet-Laced Dreams”, co-produced and co-directed by award-winning Filipino documentary filmmakers Brugada and Escala, follows 14-year-old Lumad student Chricelyn Empong and her classmates as they face challenges to continue schooling amid military rule and conflict in Mindanao.

“We thought of making this film as our advocacy to let people know what is happening to the Lumad community especially after the Martial Law has been declared,” pagbabahagi ni Brugada at Escala sa panayam ng Japan Prize interview. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)