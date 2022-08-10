UP magtatatag ng baseball field

PALALAKASIN ng University of the Philippines (UP) baseball squad ang paghahanda sa mga darating na University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) competitions sa pagtatatag ng isang world class baseball facility sa UP Diliman campus sa hinaharap.

Dinaluhan ni Sen. Pia Cayetano ang naturang pagpapasinaya kasama sina UP President Danilo L. Concepcion, UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel R. Nemenzo, at UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Francis “Kiko” Diaz, kabilang din ang iba pang mga opisyales at kinatawan ng UP System at UP Diliman para sa itatayong 21,750-square meter na Baseball Field sa UP Diliman.

“[The competition-level baseball field will serve as a] venue for Human Kinetics classes and training ground of student athletes” through which the University can “continue to perform its mandate of promoting physical education, encouraging competitive participation in sports activities, and instilling school identity and solidarity,” ayon kay UP Asst. Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Wendell Capili kanilang official Facebook page.

Lubos ang suportang ipinagkakaloob ni Senator Pia Cayetano sa sports development program ng pinagtapusang unibersidad.

Matatandaang pinamunuan ng senador ang pagsasa-ayos ng football field at track oval ng unibersidad taong 2015 mula sa pinirmahang Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) upang gawing world-class football field ang kanilang training facility.

Minsang naglaro sa UP women’s volleyball team at national squad ang 56-anyos na abogado bago naging senador ng bansa. (Gerard Arce)