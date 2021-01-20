UP dikdikin sa mga estudyanteng NPA – Lorenzana

MALAYANG makakapagprotesta ayon kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ang mga estudyante at mga aktibista laban sa gobyerno kasunod ng ginawang pagbasura sa 1989 kasunduan ng Department of National Defense (DND) at University of the Philippines (UP).

“Anong gagawin namin? Wala. They can shout their lungs to high heavens. They can put in graffitis around up. Wala kaming pakialam doon,” buwelta ng kalihim sa sunod-sunod na protesta sa naging desisyon ng DND.

Kasabay nito ay nagpahayag ng pagsang-ayon ang kalihim na makipag-usap sa pamunuan ng UP. Sa press conference kahapon, sinabi ni Lorenzana na dapat magpaliwanag ang UP sa pagkamatay ng ilan nilang estudyante sa mga engkuwentro ng militar laban sa New People’s Army (NPA).

“I am open to dialog with them. I appreciate the intercession of well- meaning people like the members of the Senate, also Sec. Harry Roque who offered his office for dialogue between me and (UP president) Danilo Concepcion,” pahayag ni Lorenzana sa press briefing kahapon.

Ipinakita din ni Lorenzana ang dokumento na naglalaman ng mga litrato ng mga estudyante ng UP na napaslang sa mga military encounter kontra NPA.

“Why were they killed with the NPA? This is a list of students from up campuses nationwide who were killed in encounters with the AFP,” saad ni Lorenzana

“Explain to me why this happened and why they failed to protect these young kids joining these organizations? As a parent, I feel sad for these kids who died this way… if they can’t explain it, then forget it,” dagdag pa nito. (Edwin Balasa)