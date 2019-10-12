Underwater hockey dedeliber ng 4 gold

ISASAGAWA sa unang pagkakataon ang sport na underwater hockey sa 30th Southeast Asian Games kaya naman asam ng Philippine team na agad makagawa ng magandang kampanya sa pagsasagawa sa bansa ng multi-sports na torneo Nobyembre 30 hanggang Disyembre 11.

Sinabi ni Dennis Valdes, presidente ng Philippine Underwater Hockey Federation (PUHF), na naghanda nang husto ang kanilang koponan.

“I believe the Philippine UWH Team will do very well at the SEA Games. I am personally hoping to get four gold medals out of the four events. Of course, this cannot be guaranteed, but our athletes are training very hard for this goal,” sabi ni Valdes.

Tinaguarian bilang ‘Octopush’, ang underwater hockey ay isang sport kung saan dalawang koponan ang maghaharap na maitulak ang puck (bola) na nasa ilalim ng swimming pool tungo sa goal ng kalaban sa papamgitan ng paggamit ng hockey stick.

Apat na gintong medalya ang nakataya sa paglalabanan na men’s 4×4 at 6×6, at women’s 4×4 at 6×6 event na gaganapin Disyembre 2-3 sa New Clark City sa Tarlac.

“At the beginning of our SEAG journey last December, I told the prospective athletes that I want one year of their lives. This has not been an exaggeration. All have sacrificed an enormous amount of time this year. They have had to ask their families for understanding, their bosses at work for support, and most importantly, their own selves for the drive and capacity to keep training for an entire year just to peak during the week of SEAG,” sabi ni Valdez. (Lito Oredo)