Unang ginto sa 2021 kuha ni OJ

Hindi hinayaan ni Orencio James “OJ” De Los Santos na lumipas ang unang buwan ng taon na walang gintong medalya matapos nitong sungkitin ang pinakauna sa taong 2021 sa pagwawagi sa pinakaprestihiysong online virtual karate tournament sa mundo na 2021 SportData eTournament World Series #1.

“First Gold Medal of the year 2021!,” sabi nito. “I just concluded the 2021 SportData eTournament World Series #1, the most prestigious virtual karate tournament.”

Tinalo ng dating miyembro ng pambansang koponan na si De Los Santos sa Round of 16 ang pambato ng France bago pinatalsik ang nakatapat sa quarterfinals mula Norway.

“In the final round, I faced South Africa and ended up winning my first gold medal of the year. There will be more tournaments ahead, and this is a great motivator to start with!,” sabi ni De Los Santos. (Lito Oredo)