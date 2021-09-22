UN sablay sa mga krisis, ireporma na – Duterte

Iginiit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na kailangan nang ireporma ang United Nations (UN) dahil hindi sapat ang pagtugon nito sa mga suliraning kinakaharap ng mundo.

Sa kanyang taped speech para sa 76th UN General Assembly nitong Miyerkoles, sinabi ng Pangulo na napaglipasan na ng panahon ang international body at hindi na ito sumasalamin sa “political and economic realities” na nangyayari sa kasalukuyan.

“We face multiple crisis that demand effective global governance. Yet, our institutions, including the United Nations, have proven to be inadequate,” sabi ng Pangulo.

Binakbakan din ni Pangulong Duterte ang UN Security Council na nilabag aniya ang mga prinsipyo ng organisasyon at sinabing hindi ito “democratic nor transparent”.

“Many member states have spoken firmly and we agree: This simply is not right. If the UN is to lead the world out of the many crises we face, things need to change. The UN must empower itself, by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope for humanity,” pahayag pa ng Pangulo.

Nauna rito ay binigyang pahintulot ng UN-backed International Criminal Court na imbestigahan ang giyera kontra droga ng administrasyong Duterte na nagresulta umano sa pagkamatay ng libo-libong katao, kabilang na ang mga bata. (Prince Golez)