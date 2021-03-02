UN kinondena pagpatay sa 18 Myanmar protester

Mariing kinondena ng United Nation (UN) Human Rights Office ang tumataas na karahasan laban sa mga nagpoprotesta sa Myanmar kaugnay ng nangyaring kudeta na nagresulta na sa aabot sa 18 katao na nasawi.

“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protestors,” ayon kay spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

Bukod pa sa 18 nasawi, may impormasyon din umano ang UN na may higit 30 pa ang sugatan sa mga nagprotesta sa kudeta na nagsimula noong Pebrero 1.

“Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force,” sabi pa ng opisyal.