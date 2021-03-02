Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


UN kinondena pagpatay sa 18 Myanmar protester

News
By Abante News Online
0 12

Mariing kinondena ng United Nation (UN) Human Rights Office ang tumataas na karahasan laban sa mga nagpoprotesta sa Myanmar kaugnay ng nangyaring kudeta na nagresulta na sa aabot sa 18 katao na nasawi.

“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protestors,” ayon kay spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

Related Posts

Japan inawat China sa anal COVID test

Bangkay ng 4 Pinoy na dinukot ng ISIS narekober

Boracay, El Nido beach the best sa buong mundo

SM food to go Banner Ad

Bukod pa sa 18 nasawi, may impormasyon din umano ang UN na may higit 30 pa ang sugatan sa mga nagprotesta sa kudeta na nagsimula noong Pebrero 1.

“Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force,” sabi pa ng opisyal.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Digong: Kahit magnakaw, vaccine supply wala talaga

Lacson solid Sotto: Pres, VP kahit sino tandem

PH napasok ng South African variant

1 of 1,382