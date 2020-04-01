UN: COVID-19 pinakamalubhang global crisis mula WWII

Ang pandemyang coronavirus na ang pinakamasahol na global crisis simula pa World War II, wika ni United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kahapon.

May banta kasi aniya itong sakit sa bawat tao sa mundo, at magdudulot ng recession na walang katulad.

“The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War,” ani Guterres sa mga reporter.

Aniya, dapat magtulung-tulong ang mga bansa at isantabi muna ang “political games” upang mapagtagumpayan ang naturang krisis.

Nabuo ang United Nations sa pagtatapos ng giyera noong 1945 at may 193 member states.