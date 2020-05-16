Umento sa PhilHealth contribution inangalan! Mga doktor nagpasaklolo sa Kamara

Nagpasaklolo na sa Kamara ang mga doktor kaugnay sa umento ng kontribusyon sa PhilHealth.

Ang Philippine Medical Association(PMA) ay nagpahayag ng kanilang pag-alma kaugnay sa naturang pagtaas na nakapaloob sa PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009 na itinuturing nilang dagdag pasanin sa kanila lalo ngayon nahaharap sa health crisis ang bansa.

Kaya naman isang resolusyon ang inihain ni Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes na humihiling kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte suspendihin ang implementasyon ng naturang PhilHealth Circular.

“I appeal to President Duterte and PhilHealth to suspend the implementation of PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009 which took effect 7 December 2019 increasing the contribution of premium members, including doctors and health workers, in view of the economic challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” ayon sa resolusyon ni Robes.

Naniniwala ang mambabatas na dapat naman bigyan ng palugit at kaluwagan ang mga doktor at iba pang healthcare workers na itinuring na tunay na mga bayani dahil sa pagbuwis ng kanilang buhay maalagaan lamang ang mga maysakit partikular ang mga dinapuan ng nakakamatay na COVID 19.

“Doctors are extremely burdened by this increase because they are also imposed at least a five (5) percent withholding tax rate from their professional fees. On top of the increased accreditation fees and tax burden, doctors are left at the mercy of PhilHealth which sometimes denies their claims or oftentimes delays the remittance of their entitlements,” ayon pa sa resolusyon. (Eralyn Prado)