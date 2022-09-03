Umamin sa problema: Heart ayaw nang pag-usapan si Chiz

Dahil nga usap-usapan talaga kung ano talaga ang totoong estado ng marriage life ngayon ni Heart Evangelista at ng kanyang Mister na si Senator Chiz Escudero, marami siyempre ang naku-curious sa bagong YouTube content ni Heart na life update niya.

Wala itong binanggit tungkol sa isyu ng diumano ay may pinagdadaanan sila ng asawa o may chika pa nga na hiwalay na. Never rin niyang nabanggit si Senator Chiz sa kabuuan. Mas naalala pa nga niya ang kanyang dalawang alagang aso, huh.

Walang binanggit si Heart tungko sa status ng relasyon nilang mag-asawa, pero inamin nitong may personal siyang pinagdadaanan ngayon.

“You know, I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind. But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very, very grateful and as long as there’s life, there’s hope.

“And I try to see the beautiful things in everything that I go through whether that being pressured.”

At sabi nga ni Heart, unlike in Instagram, alam niyang kapag sa YouTube, hindi mo pwedeng i-filter lahat or meaning, dapat ‘yung totoo talaga ang ise-share.

Kaya inamin niyang sa ngayon, meron daw talaga siyang personal na pinagdadaanan.

“I’m not going to deny that I’m going through some personal struggles. Like I feel a lot of pressure in my life. Basically now, I’m just really in search of just being happy.”

Nabanggit din ni Heart ang pagtatrabaho for a certain goals at sey niya, “I am really for that. I’m for getting the best moments of my life, wearing the best jackets. But I’ve also realized that life is not just about material stuff.”

Pero sey niya rin, alam niyang nakaka-boost ng moral at mood ang mag-dress-up and all, pero naniniwala pa rin daw siya na ang kasimplehan pa rin ang totoong nakakapagpaligaya sa isang tao.

“It’s about the simplest things in life that are very important. And that really makes a person happy. And that’s where I am now and that’s what I’ve been going through in life.”

At nabanggit nga rin niya ang mga alaga niyang aso na sina Panda, Shuti at lahat daw ng mga natatanggap niyang pagmamahal.”

Super excited din daw si Heart dahil kahit na kilala naman siya sa pagsi-share ng mga life updates niya, this time raw, mas magiging unfiltered pa ang mga ibabahagi niya sa kanyang YouTube at Instagram account.

Kahit pa raw mag-agree o hindi ang mga makakapanood.

***a

Gretchen Ho nag-sorry kina Vice, Marian

Pinupuri ngayon ng mga netizens si Gretchen Ho dahil sa pag-issue niya ng public apology sa maling report ng “Frontline sa Umaga” ng TV5 kunsaan, si Gretchen ang newscaster kina Vice Ganda at Marian Rivera.

Bukod sa dinilete ng TV5 ang tweet nila tungkol dito na talagang pinag-react-an ni Vice Ganda, nag-tweet pa ng personal apology niya si Gretchen.

Tinanggap ni Vice ang paghingi ng paumanhin ni Gretchen at nag-reply rito nang, “Thank you @gretchenho. I appreciate it.”

Ang naging tweet ni Gretchen, “We issued an erratum this morning on #FrontlineSaUmaga for yesterday’s erroneous news report.

“Rest assured, we are reviewing internal processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“Apologies to @vicegandako and Ms. Marian Rivera. We will do better.”

Pinuri naman si Gretchen ng mga netizens dahil sa ginawa niya. Ilan sa mga tweets na nabasa namin, “I admire the maturity of the parties involved. Kudos to Ms. Vice and Ms. Gretchen.”

“Grabe, Ms. Gretch!! Thank you!! #Respeto.”

“This is how u handle the mistake maturely and professionally. Great Job @gretchenho.”