Ukraine mayor dinukot ng Russia

Kinidnap ng mga sundalo mula Russia ang isang alkalde ng Ukraine nitong Biyernes.

Ayon kay Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at ilang opisyal, nasa kamay umano ng Russia ang mayor ng Melitopol na si Ivan Fedorov.

“A group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” ayon sa pahayag ng parliament ng Ukraine. “He refused to cooperate with the enemy.”

Dinukot umano ang mayor habang nasa crisis centre ng Melitopol para tugunan ang kakulangan ng supply sa kanyang nasasakupang siyudad.

Nilarawan naman ni Zelensky na senyales umano ng kahinaan ang pagkidnap ng Russia kay Fedorov, at giniit na krimen na kontra demokrasya ang nilabag ng puwersa ni Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of legitimate local Ukrainian authorities,” wika ng Ukrainian president.

“The capture of the mayor of Melitopol is therefore a crime, not only against a particular person, against a particular community, and not only against Ukraine. It is a crime against democracy itself,” aniya pa.