UK Variant gumapang sa Cebu, 2 sapol

Nadiskubre ng mga scientist ang pagkakaroon ng hanggang dalawang mutations ng SARS-CoV-2 na siyang dahilan ng pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Cebu.

Sinabi ni Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson ng Department of Health sa Central Visayas (DOH-7), na may natagpuan silang ‘variants of concern’ mula sa COVID-19 patients na isinasailalim sa bio-surveillance.

“These two new mutations are now what we call ‘variants under investigation’,” ayon kay Loreche.

Tinawag ng DOH -7 ang mga naturang mutations bilang E484K at N501Y.

Nabatid kay Loreche na nakita ang dalawang mutated viruses sa may 37 samples mula sa mga nakalipas na COVID-19 patients na una nilang pinaghinalaan na may nakakahawang UK variant.

“Out of the 50 samples that were subjected for genomic sequencing, 37 of them were positive of these two mutations of concern. That’s equivalent to 58 percent,” paliwanag ni Loreche.

“These two mutations of concern are also of global concern. Not only for us in Central Visayas. Because apparently these are the mutations related to increased transmissibility,” dagdag pa ni Loreche.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 director, na ito ay inisyal na resulta pa lamang sa isinasagawa nilang bio-surveillance. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)