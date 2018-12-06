Ubang kongresista mi-lobby sa DBM alang sa mga proyekto – solon

Gipasabot sa House appropriations committee nga wala silay gipili nga mga distrito aron hatagan ug daku nga alokasyon sa ilawom sa 2019 national budget.

Pagpasabot ni Appropriations vice chairperson Ma. Carmen Zamora, ang mga panginahanglan sa matag distrito ang gikinonsiderar sa realigment sa pondo.

Alang sa mga distrito nga nahatagan ug daghang proyekto, miingon si Zamora nga kini tungod kay nag-lobby ang mga kongresista sa Department of Budget and Management.

“There are a lot actually of congress persons na sa level pa lang ng Regional Development Council naglo-lobby na.. may mga projects na, na they coordinate with NEDA and DBM that’s why in the beginning of the process, nalagyan na,” matud ni Zamora.

Gidepensahan usab ni Zamora ang gihimong trabaho sa small committee nga naghimo sa sa giaprobahang budget sa Kamara.

Matud sa kongresista, nga parte sa budgetting processs ang pag-usab ug realignment base sa nahimong deliberasyon sa nasudnong budget.

“Kasi during the deliberation may mga importanteng points na na-raised to the respective secretaries, so it’s the job of the small group to actually facilitate all those changes,” matud ni Zamora.