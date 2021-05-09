UA&P wagi sa world virtual choir

Bumida ang University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P) Chorale sa nagdaang 3rd Bandung Choral Society (BCS) World Virtual Choir Festival.

Ito ang inanunsyo ng Indonesia-based BCS na nasungkit ng UA&P Chorale ang mixed choir category sa final score na 91.1 percent at special award for Outstanding Virtual Artistry.

Naging katungali ng UA&P ang United Kingdom’s CÔR CF1 sa 85.75 percentage points, Poland’s Gdanks University Choir na nakakuha ng 85.3 percentage points, Indonesia’ Chorus Rusticarum na 84.75 percentage points, at The Unklab Choir ng Indonesia’s na may 82.8 percentage points habang ang Umvoice ay nakakuha ng silver medal.

“We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to everyone who showered us with immense support and great love to our performance,” ayon sa Facebook post ng Pasig City-based choir.

Samantala, nakakuha naman ng gold medal ang Central Luzon State University (CLSU) Maestro Singers mula sa Nueva Ecija matapos makakuha ng 83.35 percentage points sa folklore category.

Nanguna naman ang Fisheries Choir ng Indonesia na may final score na 84.85 percent sa folklore category.

Most viewed entry for the friendship concert naman ang CLSU Maestro Singers sa kanilang music video.

Kasabay nito ay hinihikayat ni UA&P Chorale music director Anna Abeleda-Piquero ang mga Pinoy na mas hasain ang kanilang talento hanggang sa madiskubre ang tunay na husay nito. (Vick Aquino)