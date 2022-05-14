UAE half-mast sa yumaong presidente

Naka-half-mast ang watawat at nagluluksa ngayon ang United Arab Emirates nang pumanaw si His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ang pangulo ng UAE at ruler ng Abu Dhabi nitong Biyernes.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” pahayag ng Emirates News Agency (WAM) kung saan isasagawa ang 40-day state morning sa bansa.

Suspendido rin ang trabaho sa lahat ng ministries, departments, at federal, local at private entities sa loob 3-araw mula kahapon.

Nagpaabot naman ng pakikiramay ang Philippine Embassy sa Abu Dhabi sa pamumuno ni Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

“With profound sadness, the Filipinos join our Emirati brothers and sisters in deeply mourning the passing of the beloved leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”