Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


UAE half-mast sa yumaong presidente

News
By Abante News
0 6

Naka-half-mast ang watawat at nagluluksa ngayon ang United Arab Emirates nang pumanaw si His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ang pangulo ng UAE at ruler ng Abu Dhabi nitong Biyernes.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” pahayag ng Emirates News Agency (WAM) kung saan isasagawa ang 40-day state morning sa bansa.

Suspendido rin ang trabaho sa lahat ng ministries, departments, at federal, local at private entities sa loob 3-araw mula kahapon.

Related Posts

BARMM kada araw na ang bakuna

Omicron subvariant hawaan, wala pang ebidensiya – DOH

Mga kuwentong pambatang libro na-red-tag

Nagpaabot naman ng pakikiramay ang Philippine Embassy sa Abu Dhabi sa pamumuno ni Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

“With profound sadness, the Filipinos join our Emirati brothers and sisters in deeply mourning the passing of the beloved leader of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Bongbong binasbasan si Romualdez na Speaker

Mga kasambahay pasok! P33 umento sa mga NCR worker

DTI binago SRP sa 82 pagkain

1 of 3,469