U-turn slot sa QC Academy, EDSA muling bubuksan ng MMDA

Muling bubuksan ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang U-turn slot sa tapat ng Quezon City Academy sa EDSA ngayong Biyernes, Disyembre 18, ng kasalukuyang taon bilang tugon sa hirit ng mga motorista at lokal na pamahalaan ng lungsod ng Quezon.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni MMDA Gen. Manager Jojo Garcia sa ginanap na pagdinig nitong Martes, Disyembre 15 ng House Committee on Metro Manila Development na pinamumunuan ni Manila Rep. Manuel Luis “Manny” T. Lopez.

“We are all one in recognizing this traffic situation has already reached such magnitude and that there is really no easy fix to this problem…Today, the MMDA acknowledged the gravity of the problem and has promised by Friday to immediately cooperate with concern governments and… open-up a U-turn slot this Friday,” pagtitiyak ni Rep. Lopez.

“Our goal is to have long-term and effective solutions to our traffic problems. Until we achieve this goal, our committee will continue monitoring the development of the projects to ensure that the public is given what it deserves,” dagdag nito.

Kaugnay nito, sinabi naman ni Garcia na ang nasabing desisyon ay kakawing ng konsultasyon sa pagitan ng Quezon City government.

Ang mga residente ng lungsod ang napuruhan ng mabigat na daloy ng trapiko dulot ng pagsasara ng maraming U-turn slot sa kahabaan ng EDSA na bahagi ng EDSA Busway Project na naglalaan sa innermost lane ng EDSA para ekslusibong magamit ng mga pampasaherong bus.

Binanggit din ng opisyal ng MMDA na ang iba pang mga U-turn slot ay maaaring buksan para sa mga emergency vehicle.

Inatasan ni Rep. Lopez ang MMDA na tiyakin ang kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mga mananakay at motorista sa implementasyon ng proyekto at binigyang-diin ng kongresista ang matinding epekto ng grabeng trapiko sa mga pangunahing lansangan.

“This issue does not only affect the residents of Quezon City, or Caloocan, or Makati or those residents or localities that is traversed by EDSA. This issue affects the whole of Metro Manila and in a large part the whole of the country,” ani Rep. Lopez.

“Traffic and delays in this major thoroughfare spills over to most other roads in the metropolis. With this traffic in all areas affected, precious time is lost. Irrecoverable time of our people and economic losses which if quantified will surely be substantial,” paliwanag ng mambabatas.

Bunsod nito, nagpasalamat naman si Elvira Medina, chair ng National Center for Commuter Safety sa House panel at MMDA sa pagbibigay ng prayoridad sa kapakanan ng publikong mananakay ngayong panahon na ito.

“Talaga pong (Indeed,) it’s high-time for a paradigm shift,” tugon ni Rep. Lopez.

Welcome naman para kina Quezon City Reps. Anthony “Onyx” Crisologo, Jose Christopher “Kit” Belmonte, at Jesus “Bong” Suntay na kasamang dumalo sa naturang pagdinig ang hakbang na muling buksan ang U-turn slot para masolusyunan ang pagsisikip ng daloy ng trapiko.