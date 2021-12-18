Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Typhoon Odette Service Advisory as of 6pm

Brand News
By Abante News
0 7

As of 6pm, Globe has restored services in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Bukidnon.

Globe’s field operations teams in Visayas and Mindanao are continuously working to restore mobile and data services in areas that were affected by typhoon Odette.

Globe has also set up Libreng Charging stations at Shell Station, Borongan City, Eastern Samar and Sebayan Central Elementary School in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte to provide assistance to our affected kababayans. More areas will follow as soon as available.

*Libreng Charging at Borongan Shell Station. Libreng Tawag and WIFI will also be offered as soon as possible
Related Posts

Robinsons Malls Recognized in 2021 Mobility Awards. Clinches…

A delightful and techy Holiday experience at SM ChristmaSaya…

Chooks! Chooses Robinsons Malls for its first dine-in…

Customers may also share their support to our affected kababayans by donating their Globe Rewards points to partner organizations like GMA Kapuso Foundation and Rise Against Hunger Philippines via the New GlobeOne app to assist them in relief operations in affected areas. This includes Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The Ayala Group through Ayala Foundation will support affected families through #BrigadangAyala Typhoon Odette response efforts in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Surigao del Norte. Those interested may donate through the GCash app via the assigned QR Code.

For those who want to lend assistance, scan the #GCashGivesBack QR Code of the partner-beneficiary of your choice HERE and donations raised will directly support relief operations in affected areas.

Please refer to this link for more information: www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club donates to Animal Welfare…

Marcos Jr ibinahagi ang plano para sa MSMEs, paglago ng…

Two more new sites at Robinsons Malls for temporary offsite…

1 of 41