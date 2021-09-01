Abante Online
TWG sa panukalang Dept of Sports binuo

Sports
By Abante News
BUMUO ang House Committee on Government Reorganization at Youth and Sports Development ng isang technical working group (TWG) na siyang babalangkas sa panukalang Department of Sports.

Si Deputy Speaker at Antipolo City Rep. Roberto Puno ang inatasan na mamuno sa TWG at pag-isahin ang kanyang House Bill 214, HB 920 na akda ni Deputy Speaker at 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Michael Romero, HB 2521 ni PBA Partylist Rep. Jericho Jonas Nograles at HB 4812 na inihain ni Pangasinan Rep. Ramon Guico III.

Layunin ng mga panukala na bumuo ng iisang national sports body na siyang mangangasiwa sa mga polisiya na magpapaganda sa sports at health fitness program ng bansa.

Ayon kay Youth and Sports Development chairperson at Isabela Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III ang popular na sentimyento ngayon ay isama ang sports sa national agenda.

“While we have the Philippine Sports Commission created under Republic Act 6847, we must admit that it does not have the capacity and nationwide reach to overseas sports programs, especially when it comes to identifying talent, (and) development of athletic youth, who show potential to become world-class athletes one day,” sabi ni Dy. (Billy Begas)

