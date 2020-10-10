TV5, Cignal ieere ang PBA Bubble

LIVE na mapapanood muli ang mga bakbakan sa PBA via TV5, One Sports, at sa high-definition via PBA Rush sa Cignal TV.

Proud partner ng PBA ang TV5 at Cignal TV, na pioneer sa paghahatid ng mga live local sporting event.

Sa pagbubukas ng PBA 45th season noong Marso, ang kampanyang ‘Tayo Ang Bida’ ay nagpapakilala na ang mga fan at nagtatrabaho sa likod ng camera ang mga tunay na MVP ng liga.

“Just as the PBA was gaining momentum, the world stopped. Yet in the midst of a pandemic, we try our best to be heroic – because we, the PBA community, aren’t just players, coaches, staff, or fans. We’re also families who hold on to each other for love, and friends who continue to lean on each other for support,” sabi ni Robert P. Galang, Cignal TV at TV5 President and CEO.

“By bringing back live PBA games across our various platforms on Cignal TV and TV5, we play a part in bringing the PBA’s message of inspiration, hope and resilience, and the highest-quality basketball entertainment in the country.”

Mapapanood nang live ang mga laro tuwing Miyerkoles, Biyernes at Linggo sa TV5, maaari ring tumutok araw-araw sa One Sports at sa PBA Rush.

Sa iba pang impormasyon, bisitahin ang TV5, One Sports at PBA Rush sa Facebook maging sa Youtube. (Ferdz Delos Santos)